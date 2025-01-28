CPM appoints John Wesley as Telangana state secretary

John Welsey has been serving as the state president of Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi (KVPS).

CPM appoints John Wesley as its new Telangana state secretary.

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has appointed John Wesley as its Telangana state secretary, on the final day of the 4th state conference of CPM held in Sangareddy on Tuesday, January 28.

John Welsey has been serving as the state president of Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Samithi (KVVPS), a wing of the CPM. John Wesley, a native of Amarachinta mandal of Wanaparthy district hails from the Dalit community.

The CPM also decided to bar its leaders who have crossed 70 years of age from being part of the state committee. Due to this, former state secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram, former MLC Seetaramulu, and Narsing Rao couldn’t make their way into the state committee.

