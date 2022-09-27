Crackdown on PFI: 30 people detained in Delhi

No case has been registered as the investigation is underway, police said.

Published: 27th September 2022
New Delhi: Thirty people associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained after raids at multiple locations, including Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh, in the national capital on Tuesday, as part of a crackdown against the outfit, police said.

The raids were conducted early morning by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, they said.

“We have conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital, including Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin. So, far we have detained 30 people associated with the PFI,” a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Suman Nalwa confirmed that in a “joint, coordinated action” against the PFI, 30 people have been detained so far.

Several PFI activists and leaders were arrested or detained in similar raids carried out in Assam, Maharashtra, and Karnataka on Tuesday.

