Cracks appear on pillars of PVNR Expressway to Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Cracks have been found on the pillar of PV Narasimha Rao Expressway which connects Mehdipatnam to Hyderabad Airport.

The cracks that were found in pillar numbers 111, 112, and 113 are a matter of concern for the commuters.

The officials need to act before it is too late as incidents of flyover collapse had earlier occurred at various places in India.

Underconstruction flyover collapsed in Hyderabad in 2007

It may be recalled that a flyover had collapsed in Punjagutta, Hyderabad in 2007. Although it was partially constructed, the collapse had claimed the lives of 20 people.

In the incident, two large concrete sections had fallen on the vehicles.

The investigation in the incident had revealed that the flyover was poorly constructed.

PVNR Expressway to Hyderabad Aiport

It is an 11.6 km long flyover that was opened to traffic on October 19, 2009. However, the entry of cyclists, two-wheeler, three-wheeler, four-wheeled seven-seaters, and goods vehicles are prohibited on the expressway.

It was constructed with an aim to provide traffic signal-free movement from the city to Shamshabad to facilitate persons traveling to Hyderabad airport.