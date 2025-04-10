Crater-ridden Bahadurpura road endangers motorists

Hyderabad: The badly damaged road stretch near the Bahadurpura police station is proving to be dangerous to the motorists commuting on the road.

A big crater and a few potholes have come up on the road stretch connecting the Puranapul to the Bahadurpura junction, Kishanbagh and Ramnaspura.

Due to the bad road conditions, motorists are facing problems as when they reach the Bahadurpura police station stretch, they have to suddenly slow down and navigate the road or else face the risk of being hit by the vehicles tailing them.

According to Mansoor Ahmed, who regularly uses the road, the condition of the road has been bad for over a month. “Risk of accidents is always high here. The potholes are wide, and a fall is imminent if you are not careful,” points out Ahmed.

Also Read Kancha Gachibowli row: SC committee begins inspection

Water flowing from nearby complexes accumulates on the road, further damaging the road and worsening the situation. “The potholes come under the sheet of water. To avoid it, you have to stick towards the extreme right of the road meant for heavy vehicles. Bikers are always at risk of accidents,” said Jaffar Khan, a salesman.

The people want the GHMC to immediately take up repairs of the road and minimize the inconvenience caused to the road users.