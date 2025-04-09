Craving Haleem post Ramzan? 6 Spots in Hyderabad still serving it

Ramzan may have ended but for many Hyderabadis, the craving for a warm bowl of haleem hasn’t. The rich, slow-cooked delicacy made with a blend of meat, lentils, wheat and ghee, is no longer confined to the festive season. While most stalls have shut shop post-Eid, a few spots across the city continue to serve this beloved dish for those who just can’t get enough.

Whether you missed out during the fasting month or simply want one more taste of that signature Irani flavour, there is good news for you- haleem is still very much on the menu in some kitchens. To make your search easier, Siasat.com went on its own search, combing through the city’s bustling food scene to find spots that are keeping the haleem fire alive.

We found 6 places that continue to dish out haleem, so tag along as we reveal where you can still get your hands on it.

Haleem Spots In Hyderabad

1. Hyderabad House

Hyderabad House offers haleem 365 days and their version is rich, flavourful, and leans slightly towards the traditional Irani style.

Where? Sindhi Colony, Begumpet,

2. Al Saba Hotel

A traditional no-frills eatery, Al Saba Hotel serves one of the best off-season haleem filled with copious amounts of ghee and barista.

Where? SA Colony, 7 Tombs Road, Tolichowki

3. Ali Cafe

Yet another no-frills gem, Ali Cafe has earned a cult following for its daanedar beef haleem. Here, the dish is cooked in an old-school way and served with no fuss, making it a go-to for those who like their haleem traditional.

Where? Bommanvadi Colony, Dabeerpura

4. Kritaa Nagar

At first look, Kritaa Nagar may seem like a traditional Telugu restaurant but its menu tells a different story. This place serves one of the most scrumptious and well-balanced bowls of mutton haleem.

Where? Financial District, Nanakramguda

5. Have More Restaurant and Bakers

A familiar name for late-night foodies, Have More has quietly built a reputation for its consistent and comforting haleem.

Where? S D Road, Secunderabad

6. Kholani’s Mandi

While it is known for serving delicious mandi, real haleem lovers know that Kholani’s is the best spot to satisfy any haleem cravings. Kholani’s serve the dish 365 days and it is every bit as indulgent as you’d expect.

Where? Kanti Nagar Road, Banjara Hills

What is your go-to spot for off-season haleem in Hyderabad? Comment below.