Crazy fan moment! Sanjay Dutt’s Rs 72 crore surprise gift

Mumbai: In 2018, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was surprised by unusual news. A devoted fan, Nisha Patil, had left her entire property, worth Rs. 72 crores, to him before her death. The police informed him about this, and he was completely shocked.

Nisha Patil had written to banks, requesting that all her assets be transferred to Sanjay Dutt. She admired him so much that she decided to give everything she owned to him.

Sanjay Dutt’s Reaction

Despite this grand gesture, Sanjay Dutt made it clear that he would not claim the property. He stated, “I did not know Nisha, and I am very overwhelmed by this incident. I will not be taking anything.” His lawyer also confirmed that the assets should be returned to Nisha’s family.

Sanjay Dutt appreciated Nisha’s admiration but felt it was not right to take her property. He followed legal steps to make sure everything went back to her rightful heirs.

Sanjay Dutt’s Successful Career

With a career spanning over 135 films, Sanjay Dutt is one of Bollywood’s most loved actors. He has also worked in South Indian films, including KGF Chapter 2 and Leo. Apart from acting, he has a strong business portfolio, including investments in startups, cricket teams, and even his own whiskey brand.