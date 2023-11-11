Crazy update on Salman Khan, Jr NTR’s film

Mumbai: JR NTR is one of the highest paid actors of Telugu film industry and has won several accolades. The actor is the grandson of Indian matinee idol N T Rama Rao. Jr NTR is next seen in Bollywood film War 2 and will enter into the YRF Spy Universe.

The actor who has amassed a huge fan following across globe is set to join the Ayan Mukerji on sets for the shooting of the War 2. As fans are already excited to watch Tarak alongside Hrithik Roshan in YRF’s War 2 it is being reported that Salman Khan will introduce the character of NTR in his next film Tiger 3.

Yes, various reports claim that the YRF spy universe has decided to introduce NTR’s character in the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. The movie is set to hit the screens on 12th of November 2023 and it might be considered as a special treat from YRF to Telugu fans on Diwali.

Tiger 3 is an action thriller film which is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai and is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Salman Khan , Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

It is also reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo role in the film. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.