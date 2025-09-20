Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved and successful stars in the industry. Known for her beauty, talent, and charm, she enjoys massive popularity among fans in India and abroad. Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their royal wedding, attended only by close family and friends, was one of the biggest events in Bollywood. Since then, the couple has been admired for their love, chemistry, and private yet strong relationship.

Viral Photo Sparks Rumors

Recently, a photo of Katrina in a maroon gown went viral on social media. In the picture, she is seen with a visible baby bump, leading to renewed speculation that she and Vicky are expecting their first child. The image, believed to be from an ad shoot, left fans emotional and excited. Many users filled comment sections with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Pregnancy speculation started in July when a video of Katrina and Vicky at a ferry port in Mumbai surfaced. Katrina’s oversized outfit and careful walk made fans question if she was expecting. Earlier, her New Year’s Eve post in a polka-dot dress had already sparked chatter, linked to what fans call the “Bollywood polka-dot pregnancy myth.”

While several reports suggest Katrina is due in October or November 2025, neither she nor Vicky has confirmed the news. Vicky earlier said they would share good news themselves when the time was right. For now, fans continue to celebrate the possibility of their favorite couple stepping into parenthood.