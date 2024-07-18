Crazy viral: Orry rocks diamond necklace worth Rs 4.3 crore!

Orry effortlessly rocked the Serpenti Diamond Necklace, showcasing his unique fashion flair and making a bold statement that only he could pull off with such panache

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th July 2024 11:49 am IST
Crazy viral: Orry rocks diamond necklace worth Rs 4.3 crore!
Orry (Instagram)

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, has cemented his place as one of India’s most prominent internet personalities. Dubbed as ‘B-town’s BFF,’ Orry often grabs attention of audiences with his distinctive style and frequent presence at star-studded events.

Orry’s Viral Multicrore Necklace!

Recently, Orry set the internet abuzz took as he posted a new photo of himself on Instagram flaunting an extravagant and expensive serpenti diamond necklace.

The photos of him sporting this luxurious accessory has went viral again now and this time for its jaw-dropping price tag of Rs 4.35 crore!

MS Education Academy

Orry effortlessly rocked the Serpenti Diamond Necklace, showcasing his unique fashion flair and making a bold statement that only he could pull off with such panache.

Notably, Orry also made headlines for his glamorous appearance at the lavish wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. His presence at this high-profile event further solidified his status as a fashion icon and a sought-after guest in India’s elite social circles.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th July 2024 11:49 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button