Creator of deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna arrested: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have reportedly arrested the main accused in the deepfake video case of actor Rashmika Mandanna from Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, January 20.

The video went viral on social media in November 2023, leading to widespread calls for regulations on social media platforms.

Rashmika’s face was superimposed on a video of British influencer Zara Patel in the deepfake video.

A case was filed on the matter by the Delhi police under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66E (privacy violation) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Soon after registering the FIR, the IFSO Unit wrote to Meta to get the URL and other details to identify the accused who made the video and put it on social media, officials added.

Deepfakes refer to the use of an image or recording that has been altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not done or said.

(With inputs from PTI)