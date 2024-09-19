Cricket against crime: Mexican prisons use the game as a therapy to reform prisoners.

There was a time when cricket was known to be a game that stood for principles of honesty and fair play. A crooked deed used to be described by Englishmen as “not quite cricket” and the perpetrator of the mischief was immediately penalised and ostracized for being a villain. Over the years the game may have lost some of that sheen and cricket’s heroes are no longer seen as valorous knights in shining armour.

But some prisons in Mexico are using the game and its traditional values as a therapy to bring about improved behaviour among the inmates. Apparently the move has shown wonderful results and the prisons have reported significant gains that have been made after introducing this unique reform method.

According to the Mexico Cricket Association, cricket has brought about an improvement in the attitude of the prisoners and their lives and the project is being seen as a hugely successful one.

According to an article on the website of the International Cricket Council, since the introduction of the “Cricket In Prisons Project” in partnership with the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE), the outcome has far exceeded its original expectations.

The programme has been specifically tailored to suit the prisoners’ schedule within the prison walls and is a preparatory step towards their eventual release back into free society after their term of imprisonment has ended. Every morning, the prisoners gather in a field that is about 60 square metres and play cricket with all the energy and gusto of school chidlren.

The man behind the project

The brains behind the project is a man named Eduardo Acevedo who has been involved with prison reforms in Mexico for many years. He is the chief of CONADE and he feels that this is just the beginning. He feels sure that the project will see further success in future and many prisons will follow similar methods.

“The advantage of cricket is that it is a harmonious team sport. Cricket teaches prisoners how to relate to each other, be respectful and disciplined as well as allow them to get some form of physical exercise. The decisions of the umpire are always respected and accepted by the players. Many sports are only about aggression, rivalry and violence. But cricket is different from all of them,” said Acevedo.

“At present we have cricket as a therapy in four prisons in Mexico City. It is supporting their reintegration into society. We also have plans to start carpentry classes for the prisoners. They can learn to manufacture cricket bats and stumps. Their skills will be useful to them when they are released from prison. I would love to see cricket become a central sport in the federal penitentiary system of all the 32 states of Mexico,” said Acevedo.

Can be tried in India

If the plans of the Mexican authorities bear fruit, then the game will be not just a game but a means to bring about an important social change. In India cricket is the most followed and most loved sport. So perhaps Indian authorities would do well to study what is happening in Mexico and launch a similar project for bringing about reforms within prison walls in India.

According to reports, the Tihar Jail in New Delhi has facilities for the inmates to play badminton, chess and kabaddi but cricket is not on the list. Perhaps it is time for prison authorities to introduce cricket not only in Tihar but also in other jails in India. Cricket is the most loved sport in India and its traditions and values may have a good effect on the mindset and demeanour of the inmates,