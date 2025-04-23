AP plans to build India’s biggest cricket stadium, set to become major sports hub

While the Hyderabad Cricket Association is drowning in a sea of controversies, the neighbouring Andhra Cricket Association is making significant strides in the development of cricket. It is charging ahead with the plan to construct India’s biggest cricket stadium at Amaravati. When the stadium is completed, it is likely to outshine Hyderabad and become the topmost cricket centre in the region.

The existing ACA-VDCA stadium at Madhurawada has hosted important matches, and once the new stadium comes up, Hyderabad may lose its status in comparison to its neighbour and play second fiddle in the cricket hierarchy.

The Andhra Cricket Association emerged from the Guntur Recreation Club, which was formed in 1951. Two years later with the help of the doyen of Indian cricket C.K. Nayudu, the association was formed. Ever since then it has steamed ahead to develop and promote cricket and the new stadium will be a fitting landmark for its success.

Capacity of the stadium

Amaravati is now set to become the home of India’s largest cricket stadium, with plans to accommodate over 1.32 lakh spectators. It will be more than double the size of the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad can also accommodate 1.32 lakh spectators but the seating capacity is less.

The project in Amaravati is estimated to cost ₹800 crore and will be developed on a 60-acre area within a 200-acre sports city. The ACA aims to transform Amaravati into a global sporting hub by integrating the stadium into a comprehensive sports city.

The stadium is also scheduled to host the 2029 National Games. This will further reinforce Amravati’s position as a premier sports destination in India. With financial backing from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and local fundraising efforts, the project is set to create a new landmark in cricket infrastructure in the country.

Catalyst for economic growth

Moreover, the establishment of this stadium is expected to become a catalyst for economic growth in the region. According to reports, the scheme is projected to create thousands of jobs during the construction phase and also provide lasting employment opportunities after it has been completed.

The city of Amaravati itself is poised to become a prime destination for major tournaments, including IPL matches, ICC tournaments, and domestic leagues. In addition, a cricket academy that will exist within the complex will nurture young talent, contributing to the development of future cricketing stars.

Important players from Andhra

Players such as MSK Prasad, Hanuma Vihari, K.S. Bharat, Sheikh Rasheed and Nitish Kumar Reddy have already emerged from the Andhra region. The 21-year-old Nitish was one of the significant performers last year. In his debut match against Australia he was the top scorer. In the second Test, he proved to be the standout performer for India in both innings by top scoring again. In the fourth Test he batted at No. 8 in the first innings and scored his first international Test century.

The greater focus on cricket will further encourage young players like Nitish. There are also plans to initiate the establishment of three cricket academies in the state. It is learned that the ACA has plans to rope in the services of top ex-cricketers who will play important roles for the academy projects. Among the names that are being considered are former Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj and all-rounder Robin Singh.

Additionally, the ACA is also working to modernize the Visakhapatnam stadium. It was given the green signal for hosting Test matches in 2015 and thereafter it hosted its first Test match in November 2016. The stadium hosted its first T20I in February 2016 between India and Sri Lanka. With two big stadiums, Andhra cricket will get a big boost. The ACA is striving to produce more players who will be capable of representing India as well as play in the IPL tournament.