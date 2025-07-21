Cricket: Corruption in HCA has pushed important matters to the background 

The Hyderabad Cricket Association is setting new records every week. Unfortunately, the records are of a dubious nature. At one time, Hyderabad used to produce record-breaking players, but now Hyderabad produces only scandals on a daily basis.

These are indeed sad and shameful times for Hyderabad. Nobody could have imagined that the HCA, which has a legacy of more than one hundred years, would sink to the depths that it has now. Our cricket administrators have ruined the image of Hyderabad and made it not just a laughing stock but also given the game a dark and criminal colour.

Beginning has been made

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been investigating misappropriation of funds by members of the HCA since 2011. With the arrest of the HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao and some of his team members, a big step has been taken to finally expose the malady and bring forth the truth. Many illustrious names are being probed for having allegedly committed malpractices and fraud.

How all these cases will end, we don’t know. Ultimately, some of them may or may not be able to prove their innocence, but once the image has been tarnished, it is difficult to change public perception. There is a saying that, like Caesar’s wife, a respected person should be above suspicion. That is the way to conduct one’s affairs and lifestyle.

Outsiders exert influence

Nowadays, the cricket body has been infiltrated by rank outsiders who have no connection to cricket. They control 15 to 20 clubs and utilise their influence to play games outside the field. The fact that the tentacles of corruption may have spread from cricket to many other fields was evident when a police officer was charged with revealing inside information about the investigation to the accused officials.

Important issues pending

Meanwhile, other highly important issues have been plaguing the HCA for a long time, and these need to be addressed as soon as possible. This is where the real tragedy lies. The matter of taking cricket forward, encouraging the young players, giving them their due opportunities, and all game-related matters are not getting an adequate amount of attention.

One of these troubling problems deals with the ongoing neglect of the requirements of players who come up from the districts. The Telangana Cricket Association Joint Action Committee’s recent protest against the discrimination against their players was a significant development. Their complaints must be looked into.

The popularity of the game is witnessing a rapid expansion in the districts. In other states such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, one can see stadiums in each district. But the infrastructure and facilities in the Telangana region are far from sufficient. Better utilisation of funds in these areas will benefit cricket in all of Telangana and raise the standard.

Few choices

Cricket players from the districts have few choices when it comes to teams. First of all, sports infrastructure is poor, and there are very few tournaments. The only option for these players is to represent the District Cricket Association. But those who cannot make it to this level are left to fend for themselves. It is unlikely that they will ever be able to play at a higher level.

The players have been facing problems at multiple levels. The HCA has more than 200 affiliated teams made up of clubs, institutional teams, private institution teams, and district teams. But affiliation of teams to the HCA was halted decades ago. Now the officials, coaches, and players from the districts have been clamouring for new affiliations.

Hundreds and thousands of new cricketers who are now living, studying, and working in this region have to try to showcase their talent only within the existing clubs and institutions. Although their numbers have grown exponentially, nothing new is available to them.

The question that arises is, why has such a situation come about? Why has no work been done to involve more clubs and players and give them greater opportunities? After all, that is why a state cricket association like the HCA exists. If it is not developing the game, then what is it doing?

But now, with the HCA officials busy saving their skin, the problem in the districts will probably be pushed further back. Sad to say, the overall picture does not look good. The sooner the CID conducts and finishes its probe, the better it will be for the players and fans. Only after that can any constructive steps be taken towards the rebuilding of Hyderabad cricket. However, as matters stand at present, we cannot expect a quick end to this long-lasting nightmare.