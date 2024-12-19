Cricket: Did Ashwin quit because of his sour ties with Gambhir?

Ravichandran Ashwin’s unexpected announcement that he is quitting all formats of cricket and will no longer represent India, created shock waves throughout the country. The fact that a player who has taken more than 500 wickets in Test cricket and scored six centuries decided to leave the team in the middle of a tour clearly indicates that there are serious problems within the squad.

Every cricket fan knows that Ashwin is a team man. He always puts the interests of the team before himself. He is also a careful and thoughtful man. If he has decided to quit then he must have given the matter very serious consideration. One can sense that there must have been some deep disappointment within him.

According to some reports he consulted Captain Rohit Sharma and team coach Gautam Gambhir and asked if they can assure him of a role in the team. When he received indifferent feedback, he decided enough was enough and quit. Several people have stated that his exit was on the cards ever since Gautam Gambhir took charge as head coach.

Incompatibility with Gambhir

The incompatibility between Gambhir and Ashwin was often talked about. Ashwin began to feel neglected. Rohit Sharma revealed that after a chat, Ashwin said that if he is not needed in the team anymore, then it would be better if he quit right then and there. Had he continued to play regularly for India, he could probably have taken at least 100 wickets more and scored about 1000 more runs.

It was a sad end to an extraordinary career. Ashwin finished with 537 wickets in 106 Test matches, placing him seventh on the all time list of wicket takers and second among Indian bowlers after Anil Kumble. His strike rate of 50.73 is the highest among the nine bowlers with over 500 wickets and he was India’s biggest weapon.

Ashwin took five or more wickets in a Test innings on 37 occasions, a number bettered only by Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka, who did it 67 times. Ashwin has also claimed ten or more wickets in a Test match on eight occasions. He was an invaluable contributor with the bat and scored four of his six centuries while batting low down in the order.

After Ashwin who?

His departure will leave a huge void in India’s spin attack. There is no off spinner in India who can suitably fill his position. The truth is that now there is only one solitary off spin bowler who can be looked at.

That man is Washington Sundar who has a similar height and style as Ashwin. But Sundar has very little experience. Now 25 years old, Sundar has played six Tests and taken 22 wickets. Clearly he has a very long way to go. He may be a little better than Ashwin with the bat but his red ball bowling hasn’t developed in the manner that it should have.

Moreover, Ashwin was not just a good player. He was a fast thinker and could come up with strategic inputs and tactical moves that made him irreplaceable. He was an intelligent player whose absence will hurt India in a variety of ways. Ashwin looked forward to problems. His 11 Player-of-the-Series awards is testimony to that fact.

He was India’s greatest match-winner in Tests. Farewell Ashwin, India will miss your services immensely.