Cricket: Gavaskar’s call to sack Siraj is not justified

When he was India’s best opening batsman, Sunil Gavaskar was a patient and careful player. He never played a single shot that was unwarranted. But now he seems to have made a very hasty judgement in the case of Mohammed Siraj. He recently urged the Indian team’s think tank to axe Siraj because the fast bowler failed to take wickets in the Australian innings.

Gavaskar seems to have forgotten that Siraj took a total of five wickets in the first Test, had a creditable haul of four wickets in the second Test including the prize scalp of Travis Head. So far, in Australia’s second innings in the fourth match, Siraj has taken 3 wickets.

With 16 wickets to his name so far, Siraj is number three in the list of wicket takers behind Bumrah and Pat Cummins. There is nothing in his performance that warrants removal from the team.

Just because Siraj did not get any wickets in Australia’s first innings Gavaskar wants him to be sacked. It is surprising that the legendary batter from Mumbai has chosen to ignore his Mumbai teammate Rohit Sharma’s repeated failures with the bat and is pointing out one single non-performance of Mohammed Siraj.

Clearly the demand by Gavaskar seems unjustified. Nobody can succeed in every innings. Siraj is a bowler who has proved his worth time and again. His track record in Australia has been worthy of emulation. He is a rhythm bowler and once he finds his normal touch he will be very effective.

Siraj and Bumrah are best

The fast and bouncy tracks suit Siraj’s style and approach perfectly. This time too he is very likely to perform well. Any chop-and-change policy at this point can only make matters worse for India. Siraj and Bumrah are the twin howitzers that can pulverize the Aussies.

The need is to persist with an attack that has proven itself in the past instead of ringing changes every now and then. That approach will only unsettle the confidence and firepower of our fast bowlers.

Ashwin’s absence must be filled

On top of that, Ashwin has pulled out prematurely. His absence will put more loads on the fast bowlers and any inexperienced pacer will be completely demolished. It is vital to have two experienced hands to do the job and Siraj with Bumrah is the ideal combination.

But what is of vital importance is the fact that Siraj has a fearless approach and refuses to be cowed down by the reputation of the Australian batsmen. He is the man who can pull India back when the chips are down.

It’s time for Gavaskar to take a close look at the real weaknesses in the team. The failures are happening frequently in the batting order. Experienced batters like Rohit have not been able to lay the foundation for a big total. Unless Gavaskar addresses this vital issue, his words will have a hollow ring.

Can maintain his speed

Among the Indian bowlers, Siraj is noted for his stamina. His ability to maintain his speed, bounce and movement over a long period is what makes Siraj such a dangerous bowler. There is no time for the batsmen to relax.

Siraj is best suited for Australian conditions. He knows the strengths and weaknesses of the Aussie batters and he is experienced in playing on Australian pitches. On earlier occasions, he has succeeded. He will likely succeed again. But sacking him for one off colour match will result in a disaster for the team. It will also send wrong signals to the rest of the players

Sudden decisions must be avoided

Sudden sacking and unplanned promotions do nothing but ruin the team’s morale. Even if Harshit Rana is brought into the team now as Gavaskar has suggested, it will put pressure on the bowler himself. Rana will be aware that he too could be removed for just one imperfect game.

On the other hand, Siraj is likely to come back into form soon. Removing him at this stage of the tour will be unproductive for the player concerned as well as for Indian cricket. This is the time for our ex-players to play a constructive role and advise players and selectors to be cautious instead of advocating sudden and drastic changes.