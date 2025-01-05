Cricket: Hyderabad’s Syed Abid Ali set Adelaide Oval on fire in his very first Test match

The Adelaide Oval is one of Australia’s most famous cricket grounds. It was established in 1871 and ever since then has been the scene of many famous cricket battles. In 1947 Bradman’s team scored 674 against India. It is also considered to be one of the most picturesque cricket grounds of the world.

From the Indian point of view one of the noteworthy feats by an Indian player was the spectacular debut made by Hyderabad’s all rounder Syed Abid Ali in 1967. On India’s tour of Australia that year the first Test was played at Adelaide from December 23 to 28.

Syed Abid Ali who was born on September 9, 1941, was one of Hyderabad’s most promising cricketers of the time. He studied in St. George’s Grammar School and then in All Saints HS. His cricketing talent enabled him to be selected for the Hyderabad schools team in 1956.

He was a versatile player who could fit himself into any role. He could open the batting as well as the bowling. As a fielder he was one of the best in India. His skills enabled him to be selected for Hyderabad’s Ranji trophy team in 1958 when he was only a teenager.

Received India cap at 26

When he was 26, the Indian selectors decided that he could be the answer to India’s seam bowling woes and decided to send him to the tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1967. As soon as the tour began, Abid Ali was thrown into battle. He realised that he would have to prove himself against a strong Australian batting line up. If he failed, he could be forgotten for a long time thereafter.

Another Indian player who was making his debut in that match was Umesh Narayan Kulkarni, a left arm medium pacer from Mumbai. Kulkarni opened the bowling along with the seasoned Rusi Surti. They were up against one of the world’s best opening pairs, namely Aussie captain Bob Simpson and his deputy Bill Lawry.

As expected, India’s new ball bowlers had no effect on the seasoned Australian openers and the ball was handed over to the first change bowler who was Abid Ali. Initially Abid struggled to find the right line and length but once he did, he knew exactly what he had to do.

With a superbly pitched outswinger he got Bull Lawry to edge the ball into the gloves of wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer. The first Aussie had gone. Many more were to follow.

Dismissed skipper Bob Simpson

Abid’s next victim was the skipper himself. Simpson spooned a cleverly disguised slower delivery back into the hands of Abid who gleefully accepted the catch in his follow through.

Thereafter Paul Sheahan (who was also making his debut in this match) and Bob Cowper came together to add 118 runs. This time it was the wily off spinner EAS Prasanna who came to India’s rescue. He trapped Sheahan leg before and then dismissed Ian Redpath and Ian Chappell cheaply.

Those breakthroughs inspired Abid Ali to find his rhythm once again and he dismissed three more Aussies including Bob Cowper. Abid finished with a haul of six wickets for 55 runs off 17 overs. It was the best bowling performance seen from any Indian debutant at that time.

Abid Ali went on to play an important role for India on many occasions. He helped India to record its first ever series win in the West Indies in 1971 and later he was also there to guide India to a similar victory over England.

There were few cricketers who could match Abid Ali’s ability to work hard. This correspondent has seen him running repeated rounds of the Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium ground when the player was at his peak. He was known to be one of the fittest players in the Indian cricket team of those days.

Later in life when he became a coach he instilled the same discipline and values in his wards. “Work hard in developing multiple cricket skills. Then work hard to improve your fitness. Hard work and fitness wil never go to waste,” he used to tell his trainees. Even now, at the age of 83, he remains an inspirational figure for all of Hyderabad’s budding young cricketers.