Cricket World Cup 2023: Records that Indians can break

Chennai: Team Indians is set to start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on Sunday against Australia.

A look at the records that the former can script in this edition:

3 – Star Indian batter Virat Kohli needs three more centuries to go past Tendulkar (49) in terms of becoming the first global cricket to strike 50 tons in ODIs.

1 – Rohit is also in the run for breaking another record with the bat, as a ton more would make him the Indian with the most number of hundreds in the event’s history, going past Tendulkar (6).

3 – Indian skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma is just three maximums away from becoming the highest six-hitter in international cricket as he looks to go past legendary West Indian opener Chris Gayle (553).

665 – Young Indian opener Shubman Gill needs 665 runs more to become the highest run-scorer in an ODI calendar year, as he would go past former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (1,894).

13 – Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is 13 wickets away from becoming the highest Indian wicket-taker in World Cup history, as he would surpass Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44).

2 – If India manages to emerge victorious in terms of winning the title, it would become the first-ever side to win the tournament as a host consecutively, having won in 2011, the last time it hosted the competition.