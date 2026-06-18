Cricket world divided over Sooryavanshi clash with Lankan player

When a cricketer dons the India team jersey, he becomes more than just a cricketer. He or she is seen by outsiders as a representative of the country and the player stands for all the values and traditions of India. Every word that is spoken and every deed that is done, is seen in this light. So, a player must be very careful to always speak and behave with dignity regardless of provocation.

Recently, a dramatic tri-series match between India A and Sri Lanka A ended in controversy and a heated confrontation involving India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lankan players. India lost the match in the super overs and then, under provocation, the 15-year-old Vaibhav lost his cool and physically pushed a Sri Lankan player.

The Sri Lankan retaliated. TV cameras caught all the action in detail.

The incident has divided the Indian experts and former cricketers. Sanjay Manjrekar and Kapil Dev have called for action to be taken against Sooryavanshi for crossing the line. Manjrekar, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India before becoming a commentator, said, “If I was the coach or manager of the team, I would have left Sooryavanshi out of the next match. Just to let him know that it is not OK to get physical on the field – regardless of the provocation.”

Noted cricket journalist Boria Majumdar wrote, “Physical confrontation has no place in cricket. Young stars must learn how to handle provocation with restraint.”

But others, including Sairaj Bahutule and Saad Bin Jung, have taken a stand supporting Sooryavanshi. Saad, a former first-class player and nephew of Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, wrote on Facebook, “By all means sledge and taunt a batsman when he is batting. But to provoke him after he is out and his team has lost, shows disgraceful meanness. If I had been in his (Sooryavanshi’s) place I fear I may have reacted in a much worse manner than him.”

🚨 HEATED ARGUMENT BETWEEN VAIBHAV AND SRI LANKA 🚨



Sri Lankan Players : This is not an IPL, this Int'l cricket 🧐



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi : This is not the end of the tournament, just a normal match 🤪



Sri Lankan started this and Vaibhav ended it 😳pic.twitter.com/QDNbFftd0t — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) June 15, 2026

Also Read Sooryavanshi’s outburst shows need for situation training

BCCI will not impose any fine on Sooryavanshi

ICC match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash has recommended fines for the Indian as well as Sri Lakan players who were involved in the incident. But unlike the procedure in senior level cricket, for the national A teams, the International Cricket Council (ICC) cannot implement fines automatically.

The ICC can only recommend action to the national boards. According to some reports, the Sri Lankan cricket board has fined Vishen Halambage (the player who provoked Sooryavanshi), but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devraj Saikia, has ruled out any action against Sooryavanshi.

The BCCI is sympathetic towards Sooryavanshi because the 15-year-old was provoked by exchanges between the players. No doubt, competitive sport is built on passion, and emotions run high after a dramatic loss. Sledging, taunts and attempts to unsettle opponents are as old as the game itself. However, one of the marks of a truly great athlete is the ability to remain calm even when others are trying to provoke a reaction.

Sachin Tendulkar was a role model for youth

In this respect, one cannot help but admire the tremendous self-control that Sachin Tendulkar exhibited throughout his career. Many times, he was heckled by rivals and even umpires gave him out when he was not out, especially the tall West Indian umpire Steve Bucknor.

On such occasions, a fleeting expression of astonishment would cross his face. He knew that the decision was wrong. Yet, within a second, he would recover himself, lower his head and walk away. He was truly a gentleman cricketer.

Why composure is important

There are several reasons why it is important to always be composed. Firstly, retaliation often hurts the person who reacts more than the person who provokes. Physical contact or aggressive behaviour can lead to disciplinary action, fines, suspensions and damage to a player’s reputation. The media headlines quickly shift from the player’s sporting achievements to the controversies that he is always involved in.

Secondly, opponents understand that the player has a weak point. Thereafter, they frequently use provocation as a tactic. As former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary observed, the rapid rise of Sooryavanshi means rivals are likely to target him even more in the future. Learning to ignore such tactics is essential for long-term success.

Sachin, Dravid, Dhoni were best examples

Thirdly, young stars carry the hopes of millions and serve as role models for the youth. The fans, especially children, admire not only their talent but also their conduct. Legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni earned enormous respect because they combined excellence with self-control under pressure.

However, this incident should not define Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. At 15, he is still learning the demands of international cricket, and even experienced players occasionally lose their tempers. Coaches have described him as a generally composed youngster and expressed confidence that he will learn from the experience.

In many ways, such episodes are part of a young athlete’s education. The world’s greatest players know that the most effective response to provocation is not a shove but coming up with a superb performance. Let the bat or the ball do the talking for you.

Talent may make a player famous, but discipline and composure are what make a champion. The sooner Sooryavanshi learns that aspect of the game, the better it will be for him and for India.