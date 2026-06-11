Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay included in India U-19 squad

The BCCI's Junior Cricket Committee picked the India Men's Under-19 squads for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

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Young cricket player Anvay Dravid in team jersey, smiling for the camera.
Left (Rahul Dravid's son Anvay) Right (Rahul Dravid coaching Indian cricket team)

New Delhi: Legendary batter Rahul Dravid‘s younger son Anvay Dravid was on Thursday, June 11, included in India’s Under-19 squad for the tour of Sri Lanka, starting July 4.

The BCCI’s Junior Cricket Committee picked the India Men’s Under-19 squads for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, comprising three one-day matches and two multi-day games.

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will lead the one-day and multi-day teams and Lakshya Raichandani os his deputy in both squads.

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Dravid junior features in the One-day squad as one of the two wicket-keeping options alongside Rajat Baghel, while Manav Krishna and Aryan Sandesh Sakpal have been picked as wicketkeepers for the multi-day fixtures.

Dravid, 17, notably captained the Karnataka U-19 team to the quarterfinals in the last Vinoo Mankad Trophy in which he aggregated 220 runs in six matches with a highest score of an unbeaten 82.

He has played for the India Under-19 B squad during a triangular home series in Bengaluru that also featured India A and Afghanistan U-19 teams.

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He also earned selection into Team C for the Under-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy following a string of good domestic performances.

In 2024, Dravid’s elder son Samit Dravid was included in India’s Under-19 squad for the bilateral home series against Australia, but an injury forced him to miss the rubber.

India U-19 One-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood.

India U-19 Multi-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Patel Kush, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (WK), Aryan Sandesh Sakpal (WK), Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Rohit Anil Yadav, Kavya Paresh Patel, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Raghvendra, Chigurupati Venkata.

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