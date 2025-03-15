Cricketer David Warner’s Tollywood debut: First look unveiled

Hyderabad: Tollywood is buzzing with excitement about Robin Hood, a movie directed by Venky Kudumula. It stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles. Fans expect a mix of comedy, action, and foot-tapping music.

David Warner’s First Look

A big surprise is the special appearance by Australian cricketer David Warner. The poster says, “From boundary to box office,” welcoming him to Indian cinema. Many are eager to see how his on-field energy translates to the big screen.

After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen 💥💥



Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo ❤‍🔥



GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th.@actor_nithiin @sreeleela14… pic.twitter.com/mVbvNMvouP — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 15, 2025

This film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, led by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. The music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, who has a strong fan base for his unique soundtracks.

Adventurous Entertainer

Marketed as an “adventurous entertainer,” Robin Hood aims to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The catchy “Surprise” song has already created a wave on social media, boosting excitement even more.

Robin Hood is set to hit cinemas on March 28, 2025.