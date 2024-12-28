Cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates century in Tollywood style

Hyderabad: Nitish Kumar Reddy made history today by scoring his first Test century at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. At just 21 years old, he became the third-youngest Indian to achieve this milestone in Australia. His brilliant knock came at a crucial time, helping India recover from a tough position against a strong Australian team.

Leading India’s Comeback

India was struggling with seven wickets down and still trailing by over 150 runs. Nitish stepped up under pressure and formed a key partnership of 105 runs with Washington Sundar. Together, they stabilized the innings and helped India cross the follow-on mark. Nitish’s calm and steady batting gave the team a fighting chance in the match.

Adam Gilchrist interviewing the proud father of Nitish Kumar Reddy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oT5fIuIn4P — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 28, 2024

Breaking Records

Nitish’s century was a mix of patience and power, including 12 boundaries and 2 sixes. This knock has placed him among the youngest Indian batters to score a century in Australia. His innings not only saved India from a difficult situation but also showcased his ability to handle pressure at the highest level.

🚨 NITISH KUMAR REDDY BECOMES INDIA'S LEADING RUN SCORER IN 2024-25 BGT…!!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/IYniV4AjxY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 28, 2024

NITISH KUMAR REDDY AT 21 AGE HAS A TEST CENTURY IN AUSTRALIA. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LqQYo2Z7ny — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 28, 2024

Inspired by Tollywood

Off the field, Nitish is a big fan of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. Inspired by Mahesh’s movies like Pokiri, Nitish often credits the actor for motivating him to work hard. After reaching his half-century, he celebrated with the famous “Pushpa” move, connecting his love for cinema with his cricketing success.

Praise from Fans and Experts

Cricket expert Harsha Bhogle called Nitish “a star born from passion and determination.” Social media was flooded with admiration for his innings, with fans calling it one of the best under pressure. His ability to stay calm and composed in challenging conditions impressed everyone.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s historic century marks the start of what promises to be a bright career. His hard work, focus, and ability to shine under pressure make him a player to watch. As he continues to grow, fans can expect many more memorable moments from this rising cricket star.