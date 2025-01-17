Cricketer Rinku Singh reportedly gets engaged, who is the girl?

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is engaged to Priya Saroj, a Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party. The engagement was reportedly a private event, and fans are now eagerly waiting for the wedding date to be announced.

Rinku Singh gets engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. 💍



– Many congratulations to them! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7b7Hb0D2Em — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 17, 2025

Rinku Singh, a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, became famous in 2023 when he hit five sixes in a row during a match against Gujarat Titans. He has also played for India in 30 T20Is, scoring over 500 runs, and featured in two ODIs. Known for his calm approach and powerful batting, Rinku is a fan favorite.

Recently, KKR retained Rinku for Rs. 13 crores for IPL 2025. He is also part of India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against England, starting on January 22.

Who Is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj is one of India’s youngest MPs, representing the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh. She won her seat in 2024, defeating a senior BJP leader by over 35,000 votes. Priya is the daughter of Tufani Saroj, a three-time MP and current MLA, and has a strong political background.

Before her political career, Priya studied law, earning her degrees from Delhi University and Amity University, Noida.

What’s Next?

Neither Rinku nor Priya has officially confirmed their engagement, but the news has already gone viral. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who owns KKR, is expected to attend their wedding and might even dance, as he once jokingly promised Rinku.

This is a big moment for both Rinku and Priya as they begin a new chapter in their lives, bringing together the worlds of sports and politics.