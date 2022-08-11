Cricketer Rishabh Pant named as Uttarakhand’s brand ambassador

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday named cricketer Rishabh Pant as the brand ambassador of the state.

The wicketkeeper-batter was born in Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district.

Naming Rishabh Pant as the state’s brand ambassador at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi, Dhami said his achievements in the world of cricket due to his strong willpower despite coming from a very ordinary background can be a source of inspiration for everyone.

He has carved a niche for himself in the world of cricket. He has done both his state and the country proud. Honouring him as the brand ambassador will inspire young people in the field of sports to carve an identity of their own, Dhami said.

Pant thanked the chief minister for conferring him with the honour and giving him an opportunity to serve the state.