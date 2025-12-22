More crimes against women in Rachakonda in 2025

Hyderabad: Crimes against women under the Rachakonda police commissionerate in Hyderabad this year saw an increase of nearly 4 per cent since 2024, according to the data released by the police on Monday, December 22.

Rachakonda is one of the three police commissionerates in Hyderabad, along with Cyberabad and Hyderabad commissionerates. Jurisdiction of the commissionerate extends over an area of 5,121 square kilometers covering Rangareddy, Medchal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts. It is divided into four Deputy Commissioner (DCP) zones of Malkajgiri, LB Nagar, Maheswaran and Yadadri Bhongir.

Decrease in rape cases, rise in POCSO, molestation

While there was an overall increase in registered crimes against women — from 2,893 cases in 2024 to 3,004 cases in 2025 — cases of dowry deaths, abetment to suicide, harassment/domestic violence, murder and rape have seen some decrease, their annual report for the year 2025 released by the commissionerate showed.

Screengrab from Rachakonda commissionerate’s annual report 2025

Other crimes such as dowry murder, kidnapping, molestation and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases have seen a considerable rise.

According to the report, as many as 330 cases of rape were reported in 2025, out of which only four were false allegations.

Most of the rape cases were registered against friends of the victims, with 184 such cases. This is followed by 37 cases against family members and 35 cases against neighbours. The second-largest group of accused, however, was classified as “others” with 70 cases.

Women safety wing’s operations

The Women Safety Wing of Rachakonda Police recorded 1,281 petty cases and counselled 1,831 people. This is an increase compared to 1,092 petty cases recorded in 2024 and 1,392 counselled.

The number of first information reports (FIR) registered, however, saw a decrease from 208 in 2024 to 156 in 2025.

The report also shows a remarkable increase in the number of children rescued through Operation Muskaan — a nationwide initiative to rescue, rehabilitate and reunite missing, exploited and trafficked children with their families — with 3,550 children being rescued in 2025 as compared to 613 in 2024.

Anti-Human Trafficking Unit

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) also registered 70 cases against sex traffickers, apprehended 187 people and rescued 91 victims.

On the other hand, 1,003 cases were registered against labour traffickers, 1,047 accused were apprehended, and 3,558 victims were rescued.