Most rape cases in Telangana involve known individuals: Report

Hyderabad: Rape cases in Telangana have surged by 28.94 per cent in 2024 with 99.2 per cent of the accused being known to the victims. Only 23 cases involved an unknown perpetrator, according to the Telangana state annual police report released on Sunday, December 29.

This year, a total of 2,945 cases were reported with the majority of victims falling within the 15-18 age group. The 18 plus age group followed closely with 888 cases while 87 victims were children under 15 years old.

Accused profile in Rape cases in Telangana (Left) and Age profile (Right)

However, 940 accused were arrested within eight hours of reporting the incident compared to 812 in 2023. This marks a 15 per cent increase in prompt arrests. Additionally, in rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases, compensation amounting to Rs 5.42 crores has been paid in 428 cases.

SHE teams file over 800 FIRs in 2024

Telangana’s SHE Teams have responded to 10,862 harassment complaints from women in public places, resulting in 830 FIRs, 3,329 petty cases, and 15,664 instances of counselling.

In addition, 27 Bharosa Centers across the state have supported a total of 2,964 cases including 1,954 POCSO cases, 574 rape cases, and 436 others.

The SAHAS initiative has made progress receiving 115 petitions in 2024 compared to 52 in 2023 with all petitions resolved in a timely manner. In 2024, 13 training sessions were conducted for government and private organizations with 5,557 employees participating. Additionally, six awareness programs were held to promote safety and support for women in both sectors.

Crime against women increases by 4.74 pc in five-year span

Overall crimes against women have risen by 4.78 per cent over the last five years, according to the Telangana state annual police.

Dowry-related crimes in Telangana have shown a decrease in recent years, with dowry murders dropping by 33.33 per cent from 42 cases in 2020 to 22 in 2024. Dowry deaths also saw a decline of 4.55 per cent from 132 cases in 2023 to 126 in 2024.

However, other crimes have seen a sharp increase which includes the abetment of suicide increasing by 4.41 per cent in the past five years.

The murder of women saw a significant rise of 13.15 per cent climbing from 213 cases in 2023 to 241 in 2024. Kidnapping and abduction cases also jumped by 26.92 per cent in the last five years as 682 cases were recorded in 2020 to 1,122 incidents in 2024.

Further, cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act rose by 50 per cent in the past five years. The number of cases of outraging the modesty of women increased by 8.71 per cent from 4,876 in 2020 to 5,940 in 2024.

On the other hand, bigamy cases declined by 5.62 per cent from 115 in 2020 to 168 in 2024.