Telangana survey uncovers disturbing rates of domestic violence

Hyderabad: A recent survey conducted by the women’s rights organizations Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch (MAKAM) and the Society for Promoting Participatory Ecosystem Management (SOPPECOM) has revealed alarming statistics regarding domestic violence against women in the Nalgonda and Medak districts of Telangana.

The findings indicate that domestic violence remains a significant issue, with 66.7% of women reporting physical abuse from their husbands and 81.6% facing verbal abuse.

The survey details further underscore the severity of the situation.

Physical violence, alcohol abuse, dowry

It found that 7.1% of women experienced physical violence from family members other than their husbands.

Additionally, 9.9% of women reported being coerced into surrendering their earnings, while a notable 34.8% indicated that alcohol abuse within families contributed to instances of violence.

Furthermore, 7.8% of women reported suffering from dowry-related violence, and 3.8% of husbands were found to have remarried without granting divorce to their first wives.

Share in property denied

The survey also highlighted economic disparities, revealing that 8.5% of women were denied any share in family property, with 7.1% facing violence when they requested their rightful share.

These findings illustrate not only the prevalence of domestic violence but also the systemic issues that perpetuate it, including financial control and denial of rights.

Despite existing legal frameworks aimed at protecting women, such as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (2005), many victims remain unaware of their rights or face barriers to accessing justice.

The survey emphasizes the need for increased awareness and educational initiatives to empower women, enabling them to seek help without fear of reprisal.

NCRB data

Telangana experienced a 6% rise in crimes against women, as reported in the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) document titled ‘Crime in India-2022.’

The state recorded over 22,000 cases of crimes against women in 2022, compared to 20,865 cases in 2021.

The rate of such crimes per lakh population stood at 117.

Cruelty by husbands

The data revealed that the majority of these crimes were categorized as cruelty by husbands or their relatives, totalling 9,996 cases.

This was followed by 4,652 instances of assault on women with the intent to outrage their modesty. In Hyderabad alone, there were 3,145 reported cases in 2022, reflecting a 3% increase from the previous year.

The statistics further indicate that there were 4,652 cases reported for assault on women with the intent to outrage their modesty, along with 2,730 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and more than 2,000 incidents of kidnapping and abduction.