Criminal libel case: Court cancels non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Raut

However, the Magistrate rejected the plea and ordered a non-bailable warrant against Raut for not appearing before the court despite an earlier order.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th January 2023 7:01 pm IST
Give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, Raut tells BJP over row caused by Rahul Gandhi's remarks
Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: A Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate has cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut after he appeared before the court, here on Friday.

The non-bailable warrant was issued in a criminal defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife, Medha Somaiya, last year.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, Raut’s lawyers urged the Sewri Court Magistrate P.I. Mokashi to exempt him from personal appearance.

However, the Magistrate rejected the plea and ordered a non-bailable warrant against Raut for not appearing before the court despite an earlier order.

Also Read
Sanjay Raut a traitor, will initiate legal action against him: Basavaraj Bommai

The court started recording the statement of Medha Somaiya, and the matter will be heard again on January 24.

Meanwhile, Raut rushed to the court in the afternoon after which the Magistrate Mokashi cancelled the non-bailable warrant.

It maybe recalled that in June 2022, Medha Somaiya had filed the defamation case against Raut claiming in April 2022, he had made baseless and defamatory allegations accusing her and her husband in a Rs 100-crore public toilets scam in Mira-Bhayander area of Thane.

Earlier the court had issued a bailable warrant in the criminal libel case slapped against Raut by Medha Somaiya.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button