Cristiano Ronaldo suspended by Portugal FA over team walkout

The 41-year-old Ronaldo left the Portugal team camp during the international window in a dispute with new coach Jorge Jesus over a lack of playing time.

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Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal national team jersey on the field.
Cristiano Ronaldo

Lisbon: The Portuguese soccer federation has suspended Cristiano Ronaldo and initiated disciplinary proceedings against the player for walking out on the team.

The federation said in a statement Saturday, October 10, that the case has been referred to its disciplinary investigation committee and that its findings will remain confidential until its findings are determined.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo left the Portugal team camp during the international window in a dispute with new coach Jorge Jesus over a lack of playing time.

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In the games Ronaldo was either an unused substitute or absent, Portugal won all three and his replacement Gonçalo Ramos seized his chance by scoring three times.

Ronaldo ended the international break with a long post to his 679 million followers on Instagram, where he asked head coach Jorge Jesus to acknowledge a mistake in asking him to warm up on the sidelines and then not send them on the field against Norway. The Portugal coach did not acknowledge any mistake.

Ronaldo wrote that he expected a suspension under federation rules but promised his fans “we will have one or more farewell matches.”

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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