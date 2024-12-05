‘Cristiano Ronaldo wants to convert to Islam,’ claims former teammate

Waleed Abdullah, former goalkeeper of Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr, has claimed that Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo wants to convert to Islam.

Speaking as a guest on an Arab TV show, Abdullah who played for Al-Nassr between 2017 and 2024, said that Ronaldo demonstrated a deep respect for Islam through his diverse positions, showcasing his curiosity and openness towards this religion.

“Ronaldo genuinely wants to convert to Islam. I spoke to him about it, and he expressed interest,” Abdullah said. “He has already prostrated on the field after scoring, and he always encourages the players to pray and follow Islamic religious practices.”

Abdullah also said that the Al-Nassr star ensures his colleagues have sufficient time to perform their prayers during training sessions.

He said that Ronaldo was eager to learn about Saudi Arabia’s culture upon his first arrival in the country.

“In the beginning, I was close to Cristiano because he wasn’t familiar with the country’s culture, the club, or other aspects. He was curious and often asked me questions about certain details.”

He noted that when the call to prayer is made during training, Ronaldo asked the coaches more than once to pause the session until it was finished.

Walid concluded his statements by praising Ronaldo’s great discipline, which he described as the secret behind his continued presence at the top despite his advanced age, saying, “Ronaldo is not only a distinguished player, but his actions off the field reflect a very disciplined and humble personality.”

On December 30, 2022, Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year contract. He had signed a deal worth more than 200 million euros after a dispute with Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag.