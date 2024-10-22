Criticism everyone’s right in politics but not levelling defamatory allegations: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP said on Tuesday, October 22 that everyone in politics has a right to criticise but those leveling defamatory allegations will have to suffer consequences, as the Supreme Court cleared the way for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to face trial in a defamation case for remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications.

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that Kejriwal’s conduct towards PM Modi has been utterly irresponsible, saying it need not be told the kind of “abuses” he has heaped on Modi.

Prasad said Kejriwal offered to tender an apology during the hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday but it was declined. He has become an expert in tendering apologies, the BJP leader said, adding he has apologised 10 times to different leaders, including Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, and Kapil Sibal, for his defamatory remarks.

In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Prasad described him as a companion of Kejriwal and noted that the Congress leader has also been facing defamation cases and tendered apologies in the past.

To a question about the opposition party’s criticism of the government as India and China reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, he said, “As far as Rahul Gandhi and Asaduddin Owaisi are concerned, how much they understand the nuances of foreign policy is a matter of larger debate.”

He said the BJP has no comment to offer apart from what the external affairs ministry has already made.

Asked about Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav’s alleged use of profanity at the Supreme Court, Prasad noted that the Rajya Sabha MP has already clarified but added judiciary and judges should be respected.

With Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu chief ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and M K Stalin suggesting that couples should have more children in their states, the former Union minister merely said that everyone should keep in mind that population control is the country’s commitment.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, he said everyone who was with him during Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement had left him. The person who used to give certificates of honesty and corruption has just returned from jail, he said.

Kejriwal is set to face trial in a defamation case over his alleged remarks about Modi’s educational qualification after the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed his plea to quash the summons.

A Gujarat Metropolitan court had summoned Kejriwal and AAP’s Sanjay Singh in the defamation case over their alleged “sarcastic” and “derogatory” statements related to Modi’s educational degrees.