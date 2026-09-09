Crocs, OnePlus, Oppo counterfeit products seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have registered separate cases over the alleged sale of counterfeit products linked to well-known brands in Kukatpally and SR Nagar.

The cases were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Copyright Act.

Crocs counterfeit products case in Kukatpally

The Kukatpally Police registered an FIR on September 3 based on a complaint filed by Hemant Sharma, an enforcement officer of United & United Crocs.

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According to the complaint, an enforcement search was carried out on September 3 at Bombay Wala Men’s Casual near Kukatpally Metro Pillar No A 833, near Cake Factory, and AR Gadgets at Number-3, Bhagya Nagar Colony, Kukatpally.

The complaint alleged that the two locations were involved in selling products bearing the Crocs brand as genuine products. The complainant stated that the alleged sale of counterfeit products was affecting the reputation of the original company.

SR Nagar counterfeit mobile accessories case

A separate FIR was registered at SR Nagar Police Station on September 1 following a complaint filed on behalf of OnePlus, Oppo and Realme.

The complaint stated that entities at Nilgiri Block, Aditya Enclave, Pillar No. 1052, Ameerpet, Hyderabad, were allegedly involved in the unauthorised and unlawful sale of identical and deceptive counterfeit products of OnePlus, Oppo and Realme.

The complaint also alleged substantial and identical reproduction of artistic work appearing on the companies’ products and packaging, which was described as infringement of intellectual property rights.

Following the complaint, 371 counterfeit OnePlus back panels, 424 counterfeit Oppo back panels and 195 counterfeit Realme back panels were seized from Mahadev Mobile, shop number 111, first floor, Nilgiri Block.

From Shree Ganesh Mobile, shop number 108, first floor, Nilgiri Block, 360 counterfeit Realme back panels, 368 counterfeit Oppo back panels, and 440 counterfeit OnePlus back panels were seized.

From Durga Telecom, shop number 132, Nilgiri Block, 347 counterfeit Realme back panels, 288 counterfeit Oppo back panels, and 64 counterfeit OnePlus back panels were seized. From another shop, Ramdev Telecom, 239 counterfeit Realme back panels, 269 counterfeit OnePlus back panels, and 70 counterfeit OnePlus back panels were seized.

The complainant requested the police to investigate the matter and arrest persons allegedly involved in the manufacture and sale of the counterfeit products.