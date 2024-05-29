Crorepati overnight: Indian man wins Rs 8 crore in Dubai Duty Free draw

While a number of people have been trying for years to win the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw, an Indian man won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,33,61,400) on Wednesday, May 29.

The winner, Chimalakonda Krishna, became a one million dollar winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 462 with ticket number 1795, which he purchased online on Wednesday, May 8.

Krishna is the 230th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Other winners

Duba-based Indian expat won Mercedes Benz S 500

A 55-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat, Henry Paul, won a Mercedes Benz S 500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 0514 in the Finest Surprise Series 1879, which he purchased online on Tuesday, May 14.

Paul, who works as a general manager for a multi-national company in the medical industry, has been participating in the draw from the past 15 years.

“I’ve been buying tickets for a long time, but I never lose hope. I knew one day I’d be lucky – and that is now,” he told organisers.

Sharjah-based Indian expat won Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory 1100 motorbike

A 36-year-old Sharjah-based Indian expat, Ajasmon K S, won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory 1100 motorbike.

Ajasmon, who works as sales executive for a cleaning and hygiene industry in Ajman, has been participating in the draw from the last 5 years.