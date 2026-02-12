Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who reportedly got engaged last year, are said to be gearing up to tie the knot in the last week of February in Udaipur. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans, fresh reports suggest that they have already turned down a lucrative offer related to their big day.

According to Tollywood news portal Tupaki, a leading OTT platform had approached the couple with a massive deal to acquire the rights to their wedding video. However, keeping in mind the legal complications that arose during Nayanthara’s wedding video controversy in the past, Vijay and Rashmika are said to be exercising caution.

The same report also suggests that Vijay Deverakonda is particularly keen on keeping the wedding a private affair and does not wish to commercialise such a personal milestone.

విజయ్ – రష్మిక పెళ్లి వీడియో అమ్మకానికి నో!



విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రష్మిక మందన్న పెళ్లి వీడియో కోసం ఒక ప్రముఖ OTT సంస్థ భారీ ఆఫర్ ఇచ్చినట్లు వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి. గతంలో నయనతార వెడ్డింగ్ వీడియో విషయంలో ఎదురైన న్యాయపరమైన చిక్కులను దృష్టిలో పెట్టుకుని ఈ జంట జాగ్రత్త పడుతోందట. తమ వ్యక్తిగత… pic.twitter.com/zsb63cZ0o4 — Tupaki (@tupaki_official) February 12, 2026

Despite the offer involving a substantial amount, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda allegedly declined the OTT deal, choosing instead to celebrate their wedding quietly in the presence of close family members and friends.

Although no official confirmation has been made by the actors, fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement. If reports are to be believed, the much-talked-about couple will exchange vows in a private ceremony in Udaipur later this month, marking a new chapter in their relationship away.