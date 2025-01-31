Hyderabad: Tollywood’s veteran actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Venkatesh are enjoying great success. Their recent films, Daaku Maharaj and Sankranthiki Vastunnam, were big hits, proving their star power once again.

Balakrishna’s Winning Streak

At 64, Balakrishna is at his peak. He recently won the Padma Bhushan and delivered another hit with Daaku Maharaj. Now, he is working on Akhanda 2 Thandavam, the sequel to his blockbuster Akhanda. Some key scenes were shot at the Kumbh Mela. Actress Samyuktha has replaced Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead.

Massive Budget and Pay Raise

Balakrishna is charging Rs. 40-45 crore for Akhanda 2, while director Boyapati Srinu is taking Rs. 30 crore. The film’s budget is Rs 175 crore, and Thaman S is composing the music.

Venkatesh’s Big Comeback

After a flop with Saindhav, Venkatesh made a grand return with Sankranthiki Vastunnam, which is nearing Rs. 300 crore at the box office. Family audiences loved the film, making it one of Tollywood’s most profitable movies.

Venkatesh usually charges Rs. 10-12 crore, but after this success, he might demand Rs. 25 crore. He is now planning another big release for Sankranthi 2026.

Balakrishna shines in mass-action films, while Venkatesh rules family dramas. Both are proving that age doesn’t stop success in Tollywood. With Chiranjeevi leading senior actors, Balakrishna and Venkatesh are right behind, showing they are still strong contenders.