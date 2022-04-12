Cross FIRs lodged in JNU brawl case, probe on

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday registered two FIRs against unidentified people in a case of violence inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus that resulted into injuries of six students.

“We have received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA against unknown ABVP students,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoj C. said, adding the students belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have also said that they will also be giving a written complaint.

Later in the evening, the DCP said that another FIR was registered on the complaint of ABVP.

Accordingly, the police registered two FIRs under same sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“On receipt of the same necessary appropriate legal action will be taken,” the senior official said.

Two groups at the JNU clashed on Sunday following an argument.

The Left alliance members accused the ABVP of forcefully prohibiting non-vegetarian food at a Hostel in the campus while the ABVP alleged that the members of the Left alliance including the NSUI were not allowing them to conduct a Pooja and Havan programme on the occasion of Ram Navami.