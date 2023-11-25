Crowd walks away from Congress meet in Shadnagar as Revanth fails to show up

Absence of Revanth Reddy from the 'Congress Vijayabheri Yatra' in Shadnagar turned into disappointment for the attendees on Saturday

Posted by Mayank Tiwari  |   Published: 25th November 2023 6:42 pm IST
Crowd Walks Away With Revanth Reddy's Absence at Shadnagar
Empty chairs at Shadnagar Congress Public meeting

The absence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy from the ‘Congress Vijayabheri Yatra’ in Shadnagar turned into disappointment for the attendees on Saturday.

Congress candidate for Shadnagar, K Shankaraiah, repeatedly announced that Revanth Reddy would be attending the meeting, while many left leaving behind empty chairs. However, 40 minutes into the event, it became clear that Revanth could not make it.

Shankaraiah later addressed the gathering, urging them not to be swayed by social media videos allegedly circulated by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). “Videos suggested that Revanth Reddy’s absence is deliberate. This is not the case. He has a busy schedule and so could not make it on time,” Shankaraiah said.

Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are campaigning in various constituencies across Telangana, and that was reportedly the reason for Revanth’s absence

