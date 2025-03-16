Crown prince launches Saudi Architecture Characters Map

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has officially launched the Saudi Architecture Characters Map, showcasing 19 distinctive architectural styles inspired by the Kingdom’s diverse geographical and cultural heritage.

The map underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to celebrating its architectural identity, enhancing quality of life, and modernising urban landscapes in alignment with Vision 2030.

The Crown Prince emphasised that Saudi Architecture will reflect the cultural and geographical diversity of the Kingdom, integrating sustainability and modern urban planning with deep-rooted traditions, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He highlighted the significance of sustainable urban development, harmonised with the local environment, and incorporating traditional architectural elements into contemporary designs.

“Saudi Architecture blends our rich heritage with modern design thinking. We are transforming urban landscapes and enhancing quality of life, while building an architectural framework that bridges past and present. This model will serve as a global source of inspiration for architectural innovation,” the Crown Prince said.

Also Read Watch: Turkish man cycles through 10 countries to perform Haj 2025

“Saudi Architecture will also contribute to economic growth by making our cities more attractive to visitors and tourists, stimulating sectors such as tourism, hospitality, and construction. It envisions a future where cities and communities flourish,” he added.

The Saudi Architecture initiative aims to enrich urban architectural diversity, elevate city landscapes, and empower local talent.

By 2030, Saudi Architecture is expected to contribute over 8 billion Saudi Arabian Riyals to the Kingdom’s cumulative GDP and create more than 34,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in engineering, construction, and urban development sectors.

Saudi Architecture offers clear guidelines for developers, enabling the use of modern building materials without imposing additional costs. Each of the 19 architectural styles includes three design typologies — traditional, transitional, and contemporary — encouraging creative expression while preserving authentic local identity.

The rollout of Saudi Architecture will be phased, beginning with Al-Ahsa, Taif, Makkah, and Abha, focusing initially on major projects, government buildings, and commercial developments.

The Saudi Architecture Characters Map presents 19 styles inspired by the Kingdom’s geographical, natural, and cultural diversity, drawn from extensive urban and historical studies of local building traditions passed down through generations.

These styles include:

Central Najdi

Northern Najdi

Tabuk Coast

Madinah Rural

Inner Madinah

Hejazi Coast

Taif Highlands

Sarawat Mountains

Aseer Escarpment

Tuhama Foothills

Tuhama Coast

Farasan Islands

Abha Highlands

Bisha Desert

Najran

Al-Ahsa Oasis

Al-Qatif Oasis

East Coast

Eastern Najdi

The successful implementation of Saudi Architecture will be driven by collaboration between government agencies, engineering firms, and real estate developers.

Architectural design studios will support engineers and designers through engineering guidelines, training workshops, and skill development programmes to ensure the highest standards of sustainability and quality.