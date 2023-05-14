Crown Prince names 2 neighbourhoods in Riyadh after King Salman

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Sunday announced the renaming of two Riyadh neighborhoods after his father King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The “Al-Waha” and “Salah Al-Din” neighborhoods have been renamed as the “King Salman Neighborhood”.

It is located in the heart of the capital with an area of 6.6 square km, adjacent to King Salman Park.

This comes as part of efforts to develop and improved basic services, and recreational activities.

These development efforts aim to stimulate population and economic growth.

The step also aims to create an urban and architectural identity for public facilities in the neighborhood based on Al-Salmani architecture, according to the SPA.

The renaming of the neighborhoods was made to honor King Salman’s five decade-long provincial leadership of Riyadh. 

This project comes within the development and environmental efforts of the Crown Prince in an effort to upgrade the city of Riyadh and place it on the world map as one of the most important economic and tourism capitals in line with Vision 2030.

