Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose Rs 26 to Rs 5,280 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery traded higher by Rs 26 or 0.49 per cent at Rs 5,280 per barrel in 18,718 lots.

Analysts said the rise of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 0.17 per cent higher at USD 58.48 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.13 per cent to USD 62.46 per barrel in New York.