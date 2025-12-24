Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th December 2025 2:13 pm IST
Representative image

New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose Rs 26 to Rs 5,280 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for January delivery traded higher by Rs 26 or 0.49 per cent at Rs 5,280 per barrel in 18,718 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 0.17 per cent higher at USD 58.48 per barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.13 per cent to USD 62.46 per barrel in New York.

