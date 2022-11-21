Crude oil, gold and other commodities fall in international markets

New Delhi: Crude oil, gold, silver and several other commodities fell in the international markets on Monday.
Brent crude oil prices dropped to $85.86 per barrel on reports that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase.
Gold price was trading at $1,736 per troy ounce, down 1.04 percent over previous close. Silver too fell by 1.02 percent to $30.758 per troy ounce.
Similarly, platinum was also trading low by 0.3 percent at $981.45 per troy ounce. Copper price too was down by 1.78 percent to $3.56 per troy ounce.