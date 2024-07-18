Crypto exchange WazirX hacked, USD 235 million funds stolen

In response to the breach, WazirX has temporarily suspended all cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals to ensure the safety of user assets.

Photo of Mansoor Hameed Mansoor Hameed|   Published: 18th July 2024 7:34 pm IST
Crypto exchange WazirX hacked, USD 235 million funds stolen

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX experienced a major security breach, resulting in the loss of over $235 million in user funds.

According to reports, the incident involved the compromise of one of WazirX’s multi-signature (multisig) wallets on the Ethereum network. Cybersecurity firm Cyvers Alert detected “multiple suspicious transactions” that led to the movement of $234.9 million in funds to a new address.

The stolen assets included a significant amount of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, worth over $100 million, as well as Ether (ETH), Matic (MATIC), Pepe (PEPE), and other digital assets. The exploiter is actively selling and converting the stolen funds on the decentralized exchange Uniswap.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Man dies by suicide over cryptocurrency losses

In response to the breach, WazirX has temporarily suspended all cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals to ensure the safety of user assets. The exchange has also stated that its team is actively investigating the incident.

Interestingly, Cyvers Alert has suggested that the North Korea-backed hacking group Lazarus may be behind the attack, citing the use of Tornado Cash, a privacy-focused protocol, to obfuscate the transactions. However, the link to Lazarus has not been definitively confirmed.

With Inputs from agencies

Tags
Photo of Mansoor Hameed Mansoor Hameed|   Published: 18th July 2024 7:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button