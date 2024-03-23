CSK beat RCB by six wickets in Indian Premier league opener

Mustafizur Rahman was the stand out bowler for CSK taking four wickets.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd March 2024 8:43 am IST
CSK beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube exchange greetings with RCB players while celebrating their win in the IPL 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai- PTI

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the IPL opener here on Friday.

RCB recovered to 173 for six against CSK after opting to bat. Skipper Faf du Plessis (35 off 23) got his team off the blocks before the visitors collapsed to 78 for five.

Anuj Rawat (48 off 25) and Dinesh Karthik (38 not out off 26) shared a 95-run stand off 50 balls for the sixth wicket to give some respectability to the total.

In response, CSK got home in 18.4 overs after contributions from debutant Rachin Ravindra (37 off 15), seasoned Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 19), Shivam Dube (34 not out off 28) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out off 17).

Brief scores: RCB 173/6 in 20 overs (Anuj Rawat 48, Dinesh Karthik 38 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 4/29). CSK 176/4 in 18.4 overs (Rachin Ravindra 37, Ajinkya Rahane 27, Shivam Dube 34 not out; Cameron Green 2/27).

