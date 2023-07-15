CUET-UG result likely to be declared today

New Delhi: Result of Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) may be declared on Saturday.

“NTA is working hard to announce the CUET-UG results as soon as possible. NTA’s target is to announce the results positively today,” said UGC chairman professor M Jagadesh Kumar.



Students are anxiously waiting for the CUET-UG results because the new session in the universities will be started only after the CUET result. Just as last year, this year too, students will be provided normalised scores using which universities can prepare merit lists for admission.

“When we announce the results, it should be error-free and look at the complexity of administering CUET-UG. 841 question papers were used, 214 in different languages, 534 in English and Hindi, and 93 in 11 regional languages as medium. The total number of questions in these papers was 1.48 lakh,” Kumar added.

He said that candidates from across the country were allowed to challenge the keys from June 29 to July 1. About 25,782 answer key challenges were received, of which 3886 were unique. Processing all this data and finalisation of results takes time. This process is over, now the result committee is examining the data and will give the go-ahead for the result announcement.

In CUET (UG) 2023, the total registered candidates in all slots were 28,06,021, out of which 19,15,433 appeared. The test was conducted in 295 cities in India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and 17 cities abroad.

According to the National Testing Agency, no other exam in the country is so prominent today as CUET-UG is due to the number of choices provided to the students to choose the test papers and the number of students who write this test.