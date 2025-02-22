‘Cultural jihad’: VHP Hyderabad opposes Miss World events at Telangana temples

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has opposed organising the Miss World competition at the temples and other sacred places in Telangana, and termed it a ‘cultural jihad’. The organization has demanded that the Telangana government immediately withdraw its decision to hold the pageants in holy spots like Ramappa Temple, Yadagirigutta, and Ananthagiri Hills.

Telangana is gearing up to host the 72nd Miss World pageant this year. Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of Miss World Limited, and Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the Government of Telangana’s Tourism, Culture, Heritage and Youth Affairs Department, made the official announcement three days ago.

The Miss World pageant will be held between 4 May and 31 May.

Through the pageant, the state hopes to put Telangana on the global tourism map and showcase the state’s heritage and attractions.

State joint secretary of VHP Ravinuthala Shashidhar said, “It is a shame to organise obscene pageants like Miss World at holy places like Yadagirigutta, Ramappa Temple, and Ananthagiri Hills. Our society will not tolerate this disrespect.” He said this was an attempt to tarnish the culture of the state.

Miss World pageant in Hyderabad

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held in Hyderabad, including the Grand Finale, the state government also wants to highlight other destinations such as the UNESCO-designated world heritage site, Ramappa Temple, Yadagirigutta, Kawal Tiger Reserve, and Amrabad Tiger Reserve as well as the ancient forts dotting the state.

Participants from 140 countries attending the month-long pageant, the event will highlight the regional cuisine and rich textiles like Pochampally and Narayanpet and promote Hyderabad’s brand identity.

Contestants will arrive on May 4, with the grand finale set for May 31, where reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková will crown her successor.