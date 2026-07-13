CURE 2026 Bill: Hyderabad citizen groups seek more time to review

Hyderabad: The state government recently made the Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill 2026 (CURE-2026) open to public feedback. On Monday, July 13, citizen groups under the banner of the Telangana Urban Struggles Forum sought a one-month extension.

CURE-2026 is slated to replace the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act of 1955.

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In addition to the short notice period, the letter sheds light on the fact that the bill is only limited to English and is not available in either Telugu or Urdu, the two most widely spoken languages in Hyderabad.

The letter also mentioned that citizens faced technical glitches, such as being unable to download the Bill from GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) websites. They pointed out the 500-character limit per entry, saying it is a restriction.

They urged the government for in-person consultation meetings at the ward, circle, and zone levels so that trade unions, informal workers, and local communities can directly share their concerns.