Custodian of the two holy Mosques sends a written message to Iranian President

In a notable diplomatic gesture, the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a written message to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s newly sworn-in president, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, concerning bilateral relations.

The message was delivered by Prince Dr Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This came during the Iranian President’s reception of Prince Dr Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz in Tehran on Tuesday, July 30, where His Excellency welcomed Prince Mansour bin Miteb and his accompanying delegation.

During this meeting, which took place shortly after Pezeshkian’s inauguration, Prince Mansour conveyed the greetings of both King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He expressed their wishes to the government and people of Iran for further progress and prosperity.

The reception was attended by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, and the Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi.

On the Iranian side, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, and several Iranian officials attended the reception.

This development from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) signifies a continued effort to strengthen bilateral relations with Iran, highlighting the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation in the region.