Customs officials at Mumbai airport seize diamonds worth Rs 1.49 cr

Senior Customs official said the supsect was arrested on Wednesday while he was awaiting to board a Dubai-bound flight.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 12th August 2023 8:40 am IST
New Delhi: Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai have seized diamonds worth Rs 1.49 crore and arrested one suspect in connection.

A senior Customs official said the supsect was arrested on Wednesday while he was awaiting to board a Dubai-bound flight.

The 1559.6 carats natural and lab-grown diamonds were “ingeniously concealed inside a tea packet”, the official added.

He further said the accused was subsequently presented before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

