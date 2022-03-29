Customs officials seize 231.5 grams of gold from passenger

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday seized 231.5 grams of gold valued at Rs. 12.33 lakh from a passenger.

The male passenger arrived by Air India flight 952 from Dubai and had concealed the gold coated with Rhodium, which was concealed in small rings between beads and two neck chains. It was hidden in between his garments within his checked-in baggage.

After he aroused their suspicion, customs officials thoroughly checked his baggage and found the gold. A case was registered against the passenger afterwards.