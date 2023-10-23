Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 62L at Hyderabad airport

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd October 2023 4:02 pm IST
Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 62L at Hyderabad airport
Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 62L at Hyderabad airport. (Photo: Hyderabad Customs/X)

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Hyderabad airport on Sunday, October 22, seized gold jewellery worth Rs 62.32 lakh weighing 1.048 kg from two passengers who arrived in the city from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the first case, customs officials apprehended a passenger coming from Dubai and found them carrying undeclared gold jewellery weighing 483 gms & valued at Rs 29.48 lakh.

In the second case, a passenger who arrived in the city from Ras Al Khaimah was apprehended by the customs officials at the Hyderabad airport and gold jewellery worth 483 grams, valued at Rs 29.48 lakh.

A case was filed against both the accused and further investigation is underway.

