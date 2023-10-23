Two women ‘sexually assault, rob’ another woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed by two other women, according to a complaint filed at the Madhura Nagar police station on Sunday.

The victim, a resident of Rahmat Nagar, stated that left her house after she had a quarrel with her husband. She ended up spending the night at a bus stop. There, two accused women approached her. “At first, they enquired about the matter and consoled her,” Station House Officer (SHO) B Srinivas of Madhura Nagar police station told Siasat.com. “They offered to take her to their home in Brahma Shankar Nagar of Yousufguda, assuring her she would be safer there and could leave in the morning.”

Meanwhile, they offered her a cold drink laced with some intoxicant. According to the complaint, “Both accused women sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated. Her body had scratch marks,” SHO B Srinivas said. “They robbed her of her gold chain, weighing four tolas, and her earrings.”

Her husband, who admitted her to the hospital with injuries, lodged a complaint with the police on October 22, the SHO said.

Further investigations into the case are underway.